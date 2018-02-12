Legendary newsman/bluesman Buzz Kilman is now a kettlebell guru?

Radio personality and Chicago native Buzz Kilman has a new passion: the kettlebell. He talks with Robin about the benefits of this exercise apparatus and his new workout regiment "Transformation@Home" on the WGN Morning News.
