Lawsuit claims Ulta is reselling used, returned products as new

CHICAGO – Ulta Beauty is facing allegations of unsanitary sales practices in a lawsuit.
A California woman is suing the suburban Chicago-based retailer over claims the company sells make-up that has been returned.
The lawsuit comes after a former employee posted photos alleging to show returned make-up being cleaned and re-packaged before being re-sold.
The allegations began after Twitter use @fatinamxo, who claimed to be a former Ulta employee, posted several messages about her time as an employee:
Other Ulta employees said they have done the same thing.
Ulta issued a statement saying it is does not allow the sale of re-used or damaged products.
The lawsuit seeks damages for the money consumers spent purchasing used beauty products, and injunctive relief to force Ulta to stop repackaging used beauty products and reselling them.