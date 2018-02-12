Lawsuit claims Ulta is reselling used, returned products as new

CHICAGO – Ulta Beauty is facing allegations of unsanitary sales practices in a lawsuit.

A California woman is suing the suburban Chicago-based retailer over claims the company sells make-up that has been returned.

The lawsuit comes after a former employee posted photos alleging to show returned make-up being cleaned and re-packaged before being re-sold.

The allegations began after Twitter use @fatinamxo, who claimed to be a former Ulta employee, posted several messages about her time as an employee:

So I’m gonna start a thread about a serious matter because I feel like makeup lovers should know what’s going on behind closed doors. — fatinamxo (@fatinamxo) January 10, 2018

So I was a former employee at ULTA and whenever a customer would return a product, we were told by managers to repackage / reseal the item and put it back on the shelf. — fatinamxo (@fatinamxo) January 10, 2018

They would resell EVERYTHING. ( makeup , hair care , skincare, fragrance ,hair tools, etc. ) — fatinamxo (@fatinamxo) January 10, 2018

For example this foundation ( even sticks) they would clean it with a q-tip to make it look new. I’ll attach a photo of a NEW foundation vs. the one they repackaged and put back on the shelf. ( NOT SANITIZED ) pic.twitter.com/opCq6Uovj1 — fatinamxo (@fatinamxo) January 10, 2018

They even put back a USED liquid lipstick, the manager said she would “clean it with alcohol” ( that was the last straw for me ) here is a photo of a lip palette ( exclusive online only ) that was returned and mangers put it back on the shelf to resell ( CLEARLY NOT SANITIZED ) pic.twitter.com/V6TRPOKAHk — fatinamxo (@fatinamxo) January 10, 2018

They even taught us how to clean eyeshadow palettes and let it dry over night so it can be repackaged and sold the next day. — fatinamxo (@fatinamxo) January 10, 2018

Managers would get pissed if they saw items in the damage bin that looked resell able. — fatinamxo (@fatinamxo) January 10, 2018

I contacted corporate and I was surprised to hear her say “ well when it comes to mascaras we definitely want to be hygienic “ I immediately cut her off and said what about lipsticks ? And foundation ? They are reselling everything that they can clean up and make “new” again. — fatinamxo (@fatinamxo) January 10, 2018

She was speechless and told me along the lines of “ I’ll look into the situation “. — fatinamxo (@fatinamxo) January 10, 2018

Other Ulta employees said they have done the same thing.

Ulta issued a statement saying it is does not allow the sale of re-used or damaged products.

The lawsuit seeks damages for the money consumers spent purchasing used beauty products, and injunctive relief to force Ulta to stop repackaging used beauty products and reselling them.