Land of Nod closing 3 Illinois stores

Land of Nod is closing all three of its stores in Illinois, and the majority of its locations across the United States.

The Morton-Grove based children’s furniture retailer is an off-shoot of Crate & Barrel.

Late last year, the store announced it would lay off employees in January because of consolidation.

The Illinois stores closing include one in Chicago, Oak Brook and the Naperville outlet.

A sign on Land of Nod’s former Naperville outlet tells shoppers they can find a “special collection” of children’s furniture and decor inside the Crate & Barrel next door.