Illini grad Scott Langley no long shot for PGA Tour

PANAMA CITY, Panama - Scott Langley keeps chipping away at his dream of playing on the PGA Tour.

He's no stranger to the winner's circle.

The former Fighting Illini star was the 2010 NCAA Champion.

But, it wasn't until last week that he got to hoist a trophy on the pro circuit, taking home his first Web.com Tour title at the Panama Championship.

"It's something I felt I could do for a long time. It was nice to finally get it done - to have that win under my belt and use it as a great confidence builder moving forward."

Langley did it in dramatic fashion, coming back from six strokes down in the final round for the largest come-from-behind win in tournament history.

"I think, if anything, it frees me up a little bit just knowing I have my status locked up here for a couple of years. Obviously, a PGA Tour card is well within my reach if I continue to play well. My goal is to keep my focus the same - keep doing the things that got me to that point and not get complacent and not put too much pressure on myself at the same time to try and live up to that performance."

Langley might feel a little more at ease this summer, when he gets a chance to play in front of family and friends at the Rust-Oleum Championship in Mundelein.

"Being from St. Louis, but also going to the U of I in Champaign it's very close to home. Really loved the golf course last year. It sets up my game. I love playing in front of somewhat of a hometown crowd. It's definitely fun seeing a lot of Illini out there. I love Chicago. It checks all the boxes for me. I'm very excited to get back. It's one I wouldn't miss, for sure."

If you'd like to see Langley in action, head to the Ivanhoe Club June 8th through the 11th.