Morning producer, Jeff Hoover draws viewer Chris Connelly’s dream job. Hoover portrays Connelly as an astronaut with an alien on Uranus.
Hoover Draws Viewer’s Dream Job
-
Kentucky lawmaker accused of sexual assault dies in apparent suicide
-
Vandal damages ‘Field of Dreams’ site in Iowa
-
Dream job? Veterinary clinic seeking professional ‘cat cuddler’
-
Death of Cranberries’ Dolores O’Riordan not suspicious, UK police says
-
Hoover shares old training videos from the 80’s !
-
-
Trump signs budget deal, government reopens
-
Chicago cops honored after helping deliver twins at CTA Red Line station
-
Chicken nugget taste tester wanted: UK retailer looks to fill dream job
-
Actress Rose Marie, Sally Rogers on ‘The Dick Van Dyke Show,’ dies
-
THE MORNING AFTER: On Sunday, Robbie Gould lived the dream
-
-
Get paid $60K to explore and vacation in Cancun for 6 months
-
26 dead, dozens injured, in Baghdad double suicide bombing
-
Suburban firefighter returns home 2 weeks after injured in line of duty