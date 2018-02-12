× Former White Sox pitcher Esteban Loaiza arrested with over 44 pounds of cocaine, heroin

SAN DIEGO – Just two weeks ago, he was back in Chicago at Sox Fest greeting fans and discussing his time with the franchise in the mid-2000s.

Now Esteban Loaiza is in big trouble with the law in California.

According to the San Diego Sheriff’s office, the 46-year old was arrested on Friday for possessing and transporting narcotics for sale when he was caught with over 20 kilos of either cocaine or heroin.

Loaiza remains in jail on $200,000 bond.

A two-time All-Star,, the pitcher spent time with eight teams from 1995-2008. Loaiza’s first stint in Chicago came from 2003-2004 with his best major league season coming in his first with the White Sox. He was 21-9 with a 2.90 ERA and led the league in strikeouts with 2007.

Loaiza was the starting pitcher for the American League in the All-Star Game that season held at US Cellular Field. In 2004, Loaiza was traded to the Yankees but returned to the White Sox in 2008 before retiring.