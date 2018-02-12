Former CPD Supt. Garry McCarthy on possible mayoral run, Laquan McDonald case

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- Former Chicago Police Supt. Garry McCarthy joined WGN Morning News Monday and discussed his possible mayoral run, the handling of Laquan McDonald's death and his thoughts on Chicago crime.

McCarthy said the reaction to his considering running for mayor of Chicago have been positive based on polls and other results.

"We are catching momentum. It's ironic because I did not start this, as you know, people came and formed a committee," McCarthy said.

In addition, McCarthy talked about his firing following the deadly police shooting of Laquan McDonald in 2015.

"I don't think it was handled the way it should of been handled, but that's not the point here," McCarthy said. "This has nothing to do with me and the mayor. I'm disappointed that I am living in a city that has a 70 percent increase in the murder rate since that time."

McCarthy also addressed the African American community that may hold him responsible:

"I think there was a FOIA request by maybe the Tribune, where there was 600 emails that went back and forth regarding Laquan McDonald, and I was on one. I can tell you about every conversation I had about Laquan McDonald whether it was with the mayor or anyone else in City Hall. I did the only thing that I was allowed to do by state law, which was put Jason Van Dyke on paid desk duty."

Watch the full interview in the player above.