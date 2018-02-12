Fire breaks out at Hebrew Ysraelite Culture Center

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- First responders were on the scene of a fire on the city's Far South Side Monday evening.

Fire officials said a fire broke out at the Hebrew Ysraelite Culture Center at 7130 S South Chicago Ave. around 9 p.m.

Officials said there are no reported injuries. Fire officials tweeted that a person with a disability was rescued from the second floor of the building.

At least two other people were inside when the fire broke out

There is no information on how the fire started.