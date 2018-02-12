FeedonThis: Should Corey Crawford return to the Blackhawks in 2018?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - At this point, his return might seem a bit late.

The Blackhawks entered their game with the Coyotes on Monday night ten points out of the playoffs with their odds of turning it around diminishing by every game. Meanwhile Corey Crawford continues to creep towards a return to the lineup after being out the better part of two months.

Coming off a reported head injury, would it be better for the Blackhawks to just let Crawford heal the rest of the year instead of having him play for a slim shot at the playoffs? Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman discuss that in #FeedonThis on Monday's show which you can watch in the video above.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Like usual, Monday featured one of our favorite segments on Sports Feed - and the pick this week for Jarrett was a little personal.

Watch his choice along with Josh's in the video above.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It's been a week since Super Bowl LII, but Social Media posts dealing with the outcome of the game continues.

Not to mention that a few new videos emerged from the celebration as well, thanks to Eagles fan Jon Wolf.

Watch those in the video above.