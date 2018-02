Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- The Chicago Bulls sent gifts to Kanye West and Kim Kardashian West for their newborn daughter, Chicago.

Chicago West now has a Bulls sweatshirt, bib and jersey with "WEST" and the number one personalized on the back.

Kim thanked the Chicago Bulls on Instagram Live, writing: "Thank you @chicagobulls."

The couple welcomed Chicago, their third child, via surrogate on January 15.

The two are are already parents to 4-year-old daughter North and 2-year-old son Saint.