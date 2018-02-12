Chance the Rapper, Dwyane Wade team up to produce basketball documentary

CHICAGO — Chicago natives Chance the Rapper and Dwyane Wade have teamed up to produce a new basketball documentary “Shot in the Dark.”

The film is part of Fox Sports Film Documentary series “Magnify,” which connects sports and important cultural stories. The film will be the second of the series.

The documentary follows Chicago’s Orr Academy High School basketball team and the injustices that they must overcome.

The film will have a special screening Monday night as part of the Black History Month Film Festival for SocialWorks, Chance’s youth empowerment charity. Tickets to see documentary are not available online — it’s an invite-only event.

The film will premiere on Saturday, Feb. 24 on Fox.

Come watch Malcolm X with us this Friday @ 11am! Purchase tickets here! 👉🏾 https://t.co/8WUCWoOmru TICKETS ARE ONLY $7! #SWFF pic.twitter.com/wRfL37YJFX — SocialWorks (@SocialWorks_Chi) February 7, 2018