× Bulls Game Notes For Monday vs. Orlando

* The Bulls own a four-game winning streak at home against the Magic. The last time Chicago had a longer home winning streak against Orlando was 1995-96 to 1997-98 (six straight).

* Chicago lost at home to Washington Saturday, 101-90. The Bulls are just 3-7 (.300) at home since the New Year after finishing December on a seven-game winning streak at home.

* Justin Holiday led the Bulls with 15 points against the Wizards. He has led the team in scoring eight times this season. Prior to joining the Bulls, Holiday led his team in scoring just three total times from 2012-13 to 2016-17.

* Orlando snapped a three-game winning streak with a 111-104 loss at home to Milwaukee Saturday. The Magic are 4-2 (.667) in their last six games following a loss.

* Mario Hezonja scored 23 points Saturday against the Bucks, his second 20-point game in February. Prior to this month, Hezonja had just two 20-point games in his career.

* Shelvin Mack came off the bench for 10 assists and 19 points Saturday. It was his sixth career game with double-digit assists and first since March of 2016.