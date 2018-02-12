× Blackhawks Game Notes For Monday @ Arizona

* Chicago was blanked, 3-0, in Minnesota on Saturday night, dropping its season-high tying fifth straight game (0-4-1 record).The last time the Blackhawks lost six or more consecutive contests was during a nine-game losing streak, January 21-February 14, 2012.

* Arizona lost, 4-3, in a shootout with Philadelphia at Gila River Arena on Saturday night, dropping its third straight home tilt, and falling to 1-3-3 in the last seven home games overall. Including five straight setbacks, the Coyotes are just 1-5 in shootouts this season.

* The Blackhawks have taken both meetings with the Coyotes in 2017-18, winning 4-2 at Gila River Arena on October 21 and 3-1 at home on December 10. Dating to March 12, 2015, Chicago has defeated Arizona nine straight times by a combined score of 41-21.

* Brent Seabrook had one assist in each of his first two skates vs. the Coyotes this season. Since 2015-16, Seabrook has at least one helper in eight straight games against Arizona – tied with Max Domi (vs. Stars) for the second-longest active assist streak by any player vs. any opponent.

* Jason Demers and Alex Goligoski both lit the lamp once Saturday night – the third straight, and fourth game in the last five that a Coyote defenseman has scored a goal. Arizona’s blueliners have 23 combined markers in 2017-18 overall (eighth most in the league).

* Chicago has been shut out four times in its last 22 games – most of any team in the league since December 18. Arizona has just one whitewash this season (tied for second fewest in hockey).