40-degree Wednesday/Thursday highs threaten a cascade of ice off area buildings; warming follows 9-day snowy streak with local 20” tallies; hints of stormier pattern next week
-
Second round of snow on the way Tuesday
-
Cold weather continues; Snow possible this weekend
-
Cooler temps, light snow possible
-
7-day forecast: Light snow on the way
-
Saturday Forecast: Breezy and mild
-
-
Cold weather returns next week
-
Snow winding down Sunday, warmup coming later in week
-
More snow headed toward Chicago area
-
Mid-week thaw coming, then return to cold
-
Gradual warmup throughout week
-
-
2018 Tom Skilling White Sox Weather Day
-
Temps changing through week, cloudy days ahead
-
Cold temps on the way, light snow possible