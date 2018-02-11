Sunday Brunch: Smoked Salmon Eggs Benedict

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- Bistronomic chef and owner Martial Noguier stopped by to share his recipe for Smoked Salmon Eggs Benedict.

Bistronomic is participating in the last extended day for Chicago Restaurant Week.

The restaurant will have a Valentine's Day prix fixe menu available for $85 per person on Feb. 14.

Bistronomic

840 N. Wabash Street

www.bistronomic.net



Smoked Salmon Eggs Benedict

4 Servings

4 slices of round mousseline brioche

4 large farm eggs

4 ounces artisanal smoked salmon (viewers can purchase at local grocery store)

1 ounce Salmon caviar

½ ounce Micro basil

2 avocados

Espelette pepper

Hollandaise Sauce

4 egg yolks

1 tbsp fresh lemon juice

1/2 cup butter, melted

1/8 ounce chopped basil

Salt and black pepper

INSTRUCTIONS

Prepare the Hollandaise sauce

o Fill a saucepan with a bit of water, low enough that mixing bowl will not touch the surface of the water and bring the water to a low simmer.

o In the glass mixing bowl, whisk together the egg yolks, lemon juice, a pinch of salt and black pepper. Whisk until thick and pale.

o Place the bowl over simmering water.

o Whisking constantly, slowing begin pouring in the melted butter, a tablespoon at a time; this process will take a few minutes.

o Continue cooking and whisking the sauce until it thickens to desired consistency. Remove the sauce from heat, cover with plastic wrap and keep warm.

Unpackage the smoked salmon and slice avocados.

Preheat a large frying pan and melt 1 tablespoon of butter. Once the butter is melted, add the brioche and toast on both sides.

Poach the eggs last. Bring a saucepan of water to low simmer and season the water with salt.

Break one egg at a time into a small ramekin.

Swirl the simmering water in one direction, drop the egg into the center. If saucepan is large enough, cook multiple eggs at a time.

Eggs will cook for 2 1/2 to 3 minutes. Test the egg for doneness by lifting it out of the water with a slotted spoon. The egg white should be firm but egg yolk still soft. Set the finished eggs onto a paper-towel lined plate to absorb any excess water.

To assemble the sandwich: