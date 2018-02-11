× Southwest cancels all remaining flights out of Midway after running out of deicing fluid

CHICAGO — Southwest Airlines has canceled all remaining flights scheduled to depart Midway Airport Sunday after they ran out of fluid used to deice aircraft, the company said in a statement.

“Throughout the storms, we’ve actively worked to manage our glycol levels (used to deice aircraft) but due to the severity of the winter weather Southwest has proactively canceled about 220 flights as of Midday Sunday, Feb. 11, 2018,” a spokesperson said in an email.

The airline has “paused” its service for the rest of the day for the “Safety of our Customers and Crews,” they said.

Sunday has been another frustrating day for fliers at O’Hare and Midway, with 225 flights canceled at O’Hare and 264 at Midway.

The airline apologized for any inconvenience, and said affected customers should visit their website.

Given ongoing issues at O’Hare and Midway, it’s a good idea to call ahead before heading to the airport.