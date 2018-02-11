× Sammy Sosa makes his mark on social media again – this time with a Cowboy outfit

CHICAGO – There used to be a time where his exploits on the field are the thing that was capturing the attention of the Windy City.

Not so much anymore.

A month after the Cubs Convention, where team owner Tom Ricketts said that the team isn’t ready to welcome him back to Wrigley Field yet, Sammy Sosa emerged from retirement thanks to some photos in a unique outfit.

The Instagram account Equipo Flims posted a picture of Sosa dressed in a full Cowboy uniform for a party this weekend with wife Sonia. Naturally the photos have created a buzz around Social Media and a ew more pictures have emerged since then.

Former MLB pitcher Octavio Dotel posted another photo of Sosa with former major leaguers Quilvio Veras, Julio Lugo, and Manny Alexander.

Of course, Sammy put the outfit to good use as he hit the dance floor for some fun on Saturday night.