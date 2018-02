× It’s official- Chicago ties record for nine consecutive days with measurable snowfall

With measurable snow already on the books early this Sunday morning, Chicago has now logged a record-tying ninth consecutive day with measurable snowfall, equaling similar nine-day runs from Jan. 29-Feb. 6, 1902 and Jan. 6-14, 2009. Measurable snow has now been logged daily from February 3-11. No snow is expected Monday, so the record should not be broken.