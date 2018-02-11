Cook Co. sheriff warns of phone scam

COOK COUNTY – The Cook County sheriff is warning residents about a phone scam tailor-made for tax season.

The recorded message tells the receiver of the call that there is a warrant out for their arrest and that they must call a phone number with a Chicago area code to resolve it.

Upon calling the number, a person claiming to be an IRS agent states that the caller must make payment or the warrant will be passed on to law enforcement.

The Cook County sheriff said the fake IRS agent may give a fake badge number.

The sheriff’s office said the IRS does not initiate contact with taxpayers without sending a letter first.

The sheriff’s office is telling residents to never give out personal information over the phone.

They are also reminding people that legitimate IRS agents and law enforcement agencies do not ask that payments be made with pre-paid debit cards.