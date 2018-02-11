Chicago Weather: At least 3 more inches of snow fell in Chicago area

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO – About 3 more inches of snow covered the Chicago by Sunday morning.

The National Weather Serviced issued a winter weather advisory for the region late Saturday as snowfall begin around midnight Sunday.

Widespread light snow continues in counties along and north of Interstate-80. Reports are sparse, but it appears around 3-inches of new snow has accumulated at many locations – lighter snow possibly mixed with a little freezing rain/drizzle farther south of Interstate-80.

The Winter Weather Advisory continues Chicago-area-wide in effect until noon with additional snow accumulation of at least another inch or two likely.

WATCH LATEST FORECAST: Snow winding down by Sunday afternoon

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

About 6 more inches of snow could fall in some areas.

The snow has created hazardous road conditions. Drivers are urged to be cautious.

The overnight snowfall has brought many snow-covered roads early this morning. Light to occasionally moderate snow will be seen along/north of I-80 this morning, while a light mix south. Be extra cautious if needing to travel this a.m. #ilwx https://t.co/tfsdDdtnRr — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) February 11, 2018

Regional Weather Radar Mosaic...

Waukegan declares snow emergency

The city of Waukegan declared a snow emergency on Sunday. Officials said the snow route ordinance will be strictly enforced on all designated snow routes.

The police department is asking all motorists to cooperate with the snow removal program. They are also asking motorists involved in minor traffic accidents, without injuries, to drive the cars involved to the Waukegan Police Department and report the accident in person.

Officials said all cars parked on snow routs will be ticketed and towed at the owner's expense.

The snow emergency will be in effect until further notice from police.

Canceled Flights at Chicago airports

O'Hare International Airport: 127

Midway Airport: 20

As of 8:05 a.m. Sunday.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

This story will update throughout the day.