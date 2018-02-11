Brian Sandalow discusses Yu Darvish, Cubs, and Blackhawks on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - This weekend in the Windy City, one dominated overall by snow, was actually the tale of two teams.

The Cubs fans danced in the snow as the team signed pitcher Yu Darvish to a six-year contract that's worth up to $150 million. He's the missing piece to their rotation and gives the team one of the better starters in the league.

Meanwhile the Blackhawks lost their fifth-straight game on Saturday to the Wild - the team they're chasing in the Western Conference standings - 3-0 on the road in a game which they trailed in the first two minutes. The loss to Minnesota now puts them ten games out of the last Wild Card spot in the conference.

It's certainly two teams that, at the moment, are going in opposite directions and Brian Sandalow discussed them both on Sunday's Sports Feed. The Sun Times and Sporting News writer discussed both teams with Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman, and you can watch the segments in the video above or below.