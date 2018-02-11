Another snowy morning in the Chicago area
Chicagoans are waking up to another snowy morning. Measurable snow has now fallen in the Chicago area for a record-tying ninth straight day, equally similar stretches from January 29-February 6, 1902 and January 6-14, 2009.
The last snowfall totals
Arlington Heights 3.5 inches
Addison 3.0 inches
Yorkville 3.9 inches
Somonauk 4.0 inches
Chicago McKinley Park 3.5 inches
NWS/Airport totals taken at 6 am
O’Hare 3.2 inches
Midway 3.5 inches
Romeoville 3.8 inches
Rockford 2.2 inches