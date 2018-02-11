× Another snowy morning in the Chicago area

Chicagoans are waking up to another snowy morning. Measurable snow has now fallen in the Chicago area for a record-tying ninth straight day, equally similar stretches from January 29-February 6, 1902 and January 6-14, 2009.

The last snowfall totals

Arlington Heights 3.5 inches

Addison 3.0 inches

Yorkville 3.9 inches

Somonauk 4.0 inches

Chicago McKinley Park 3.5 inches

NWS/Airport totals taken at 6 am

O’Hare 3.2 inches

Midway 3.5 inches

Romeoville 3.8 inches

Rockford 2.2 inches