Storms bringing 2 to 5 inches of snow, Winter Weather Advisory issued

CHICAGO — A Winter Weather Advisory was issued Saturday for areas of northeast Illinois and northwest Indiana as snow returns to the region, with between two and five inches expected overnight.

Accumulating snow will spread into the Chicago area the southwest later Saturday night and continue into Sunday morning, gradually ending from the west midday Sunday. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect in the area (see map below) from midnight tonight until noon Sunday. Snow may cause slippery and hazardous driving conditions during that time, and localized snowfall totals could exceed six inches.

During the same timeframe, well south of Chicago in Iroquois and Ford Counties in Illinois, and Newton, Jasper and Benton Counties in Indiana, in addition to one to three inches of snow, a mixture of freezing rain and sleet is possible, causing very slick and hazardous travel conditions.

Winter Weather Advisories are also in effect across Illinois, and into Iowa, Missouri, Wisconsin, and Ohio.