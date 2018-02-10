Tomas Satoransky scores 25, Wizards beat Bulls 101-90

CHICAGO — Tomas Satoransky scored a career-high 25 points on 10-of-12 shooting and the Washington Wizards beat the Chicago Bulls 101-90 on Saturday night.

Satoransky’s career night, though, was cut short. He fell hard to the court and hit his head after being fouled with 2½ minutes left in the game. He was taken to the locker room bleeding from the right temple.

Otto Porter Jr. and Mike Scott had 15 points apiece as the Wizards won for the sixth time in seven games.

Justin Holiday had 15 points and Bobby Portis added 13 for Chicago, which has dropped eight of nine.

The Bulls were playing without guard Zach LaVine, who hasn’t been cleared to play in back-to-back games following ACL surgery last February. LaVine scored 35 points — including his team’s last 11 — in Chicago’s 114-113 win over Minnesota on Friday.

Satoransky had 15 in the first half to pace Washington to a 56-46 halftime edge. The lead was 82-70 entering the fourth quarter.

Jason Smith hit a jumper with just under eight minutes to go to give the Wizards a 95-79 lead, their biggest of the game.

The Bulls rallied and pulled to 97-90 following back-to-back 3-pointers by Jerian Grant and Holiday with 4:14 left. They had a chance to move closer a short while later, but Lauri Markkanen missed an open 3.

Satoransky then stopped the Chicago run at the other end with a 3-pointer — his fifth on six attempts —to make it 100-90 with 3:24 remaining.

Satoransky looked to put the finishing touch on a career night on Washington’s next possession. He drove to the basket for a layup attempt but was fouled hard by Portis. Satoransky landed on his right shoulder and then hit the right side of his head on the floor.

Portis was assessed a flagrant 2 foul and ejected.