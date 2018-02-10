Reports: Cubs land Yu Darvish on six-year deal

CHICAGO – It seems Major League Baseball’s near frozen Hot Stove is beginning to thaw.

According to multiple reports, the Cubs signed prized free agent pitcher Yu Darvish to a six-year deal worth up to $150 million.

Sources: Chances of Darvish getting to $150M with #Cubs quite slim; would need to win multiple Cy Young awards. His guarantee is $126M over six years, making contract the longest and richest free-agent deal of off-season. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) February 10, 2018

Darvish is coming off a 10-win season split between the Rangers and Dodgers, who he helped reach the World Series.

The Cubs have been rumored to be in the running for Darvish for months as they look to fill the void left behind by former Cy Young winner Jake Arrieta.

The 31-year-old four-time All-Star sports a career 3.42 ERA and 11 strikeouts per nine innings in five seasons in the big leagues.

Milwaukee reportedly pitched a $100-plus offer to Darvish recently, which he turned down.

With Darvish in the mix, the Cubs rotation now consists of Jon Lester, Kyle Hendricks, Jose Quintana and Tyler Chatwood.