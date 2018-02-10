Quite a difference –February 2017 (mild) vs. Feb. 2018 (cold)
-
Weather may be a factor in viewing early Wednesday’s “Super Blue Blood Moon”; new arctic blast to render mid-week warming temporary; February headed for cold start
-
Mild spell to end after mid-week, as weather pattern shifts
-
Tired of cold, wintry weather? Consider these frigid facts:
-
WGN-TV ANNOUNCES 71st SEASON AS HOME OF CUBS BASEBALL WITH 2018 BROADCAST SCHEDULE
-
Mild December open in rear-view mirror as cold locks in
-
-
Winter storm brings variety of weather; flooding concerns here
-
2018 Tom Skilling White Sox Weather Day
-
Reinforcing late week cold punch to bring the area’s chilliest autumn temps yet; Fri/Sat sub-40° highs the first since March; 147 years of weather observations tell us 60+ degree temps not behind us yet
-
What is Chicago’s record for consecutive days below freezing?
-
Windy mild Monday–cold arrives Tuesday
-
-
Mildest weather in 3 weeks includes 2 days of spring-like 50° temps— but new arctic blast rides powerful winds into the area Thursday night; multiple snow chances—including Friday/Saturday lake lake-effect
-
Mild air’s here for 6-day stay extending record 2017 snow drought; arctic blast hits Friday bringing an end to a string of 40s; chill to last through Christmas Day to year’s end
-
Month to close mild, but new cold snap looms