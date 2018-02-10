× Man dies while shoveling snow in suburbs

NAPERVILLE, Ill. — A man suffered a fatal heart attack while shoveling snow in the suburbs Friday morning.

A spokesman for Edward Hospital in Naperville says the man was in his 60s.

The hospital also treated a few minor injuries related to traffic accidents.

9 inches of snow were reported in Naperville Friday.

There was also a snow-related death in Michigan.

Police say one person was killed when a semitrailer crashed into a car stopped in traffic on U.S. 23 near Flint.