Memorials planned to mark 10th anniversary of NIU shooting

DEKALB, Ill. — Events are planned throughout the coming week to mark the 10th anniversary of a shooting at Northern Illinois University that left five students dead.

Memorials started Friday with a candlelight vigil on the DeKalb campus honoring victims Gayle Dubowski, Catalina Garcia, Julianna Gehant, Ryanne Mace and Daniel Parmenter. The five were killed when a gunman opened fire in a large classroom on Feb. 14, 2008, wounding more than a dozen others before killing himself.

Other memorial events planned include a reflection walk, first-responder recognitions and a concert. An exhibit in the campus student center will feature items sent and donated to NIU from around the world in the days after the shooting.

On the Wednesday anniversary there will be a laying of memorial wreaths and tolling of bells at 3:06 p.m.