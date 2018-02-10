Man’s dying wish to marry the love of his life comes true, says ‘I do’ on his deathbed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILLIAMSPORT, Penn. -- Donald Jett is in end-stage renal failure, but he had one final wish before he dies: to marry the love of his life.

Thanks to the help of some resourceful nurses, that wish came true during a bedside ceremony Friday.

News station WNEP shared the love story 24 years in the making. Donald first met Julie Brown at a bar in Williamsport, PA. Both said there was a connection, but back then she was married to someone else.

About three years ago, the two reconnected. This time they were both single.

"I was like, 'how did you recognize me?' He said, 'Your eyes, I'll never forget them,'" Julie recalled.

Even though the two moved in together right away, their relationship hasn't been a walk in the park. Donald has terminal renal failure, and last week he came home from hospice to be comfortable.

"Julie took care of him and he's done pretty amazing, for the most part. But the last year has been really hard," said R.N. Jami Cordell.

But Donald doesn't like to think about that. Instead, he focused on what future he has left. He and Julie decided that they would get married.

"I've been waiting 20-some odd years for Donald to ask me to marry him," Julie said.

When the couple told the nurses at Geisinger Medical Center about their plans, they jumped into action.

"We were all very excited — and we're all women — so we're all like, 'Ah! Wedding!" said Cordell.

The nurses found a free cake, free flowers, a chaplain, and a dress for Julie. They even brought Donald's mother over from a nearby nursing home.

When it came time for the couple's vows, all eyes were on Don. He didn't talk all day to make sure his voice was strong enough for those two important words: "I do."

The wedding was everything this couple thought it would be. Julie said it was "like a fairytale."

"She looked amazing. That was my baby. I know this was her day but it was mine, too," Donald said.

Julie told WNEP she realizes they don't have much time left together, but she believes in the afterlife. And she knows Donald will be waiting for her there.