Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- A 47 year old man was shot and killed as he sat in his car outside a Humboldt Park taqueria.

Relatives identified the victim as Mauricio Rivera.

His wife was inside the restaurant ordering food at the time of the shooting.

Restaurant workers told reporters Rivera was a long-time customer of Taqueria Super Burrito in the 15 hundred block of North Western.

The gunman took off on foot following the shooting.

Chicago Police are still investigating.