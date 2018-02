× Man fatally shot in living room in Back of the Yards

CHICAGO — A man was shot to death inside his home in the city’s Back of the Yards neighborhood.

It happened just before eleven last night near May and 53rd Street. Police say the man was standing in his living room when someone opened fire from the sidewalk outside.

The 45-year-old man was shot in the head and died in his home.

No one is in custody. Police are investigating.