× Bulls Game Notes For Saturday vs. Washington

* The Wizards defeated the Bulls 114-110 in Washington, D.C. on December 31. It was their fourth-straight victory in this series.

* With their overtime loss to the Celtics on Thursday, the Wizards fell to 23-8 this season when leading at the half. They had a two-point halftime lead over Boston on Thursday.

* Otto Porter, Jr. is shooting 53.7 percent from the floor since January 27. That is the seventh-highest FG percentage by any player as a starting forward since that date (minimum 60 FGA).

* Bradley Beal had 39 points, nine rebounds and nine assists in the Wizards’ December 31 victory over the Bulls. It was one of his 10 30+ point performances in 2017-18; the Wizards have gone 6-4 in those contests.