Accumulating Light to occasionally moderate snow will spread east across the Chicago area this Saturday morning

Snow will fall across the Chicago area this Saturday morning, with heavier bands accumulating 1 to as much as 3-inches – the higher amounts possible in counties along and north of Interstate-80. Travel will be slowed due to snow-covered highways/roads. Snow should gradually diminish from west to east later this morning/early afternoon. If outside or on the highways, be prepared for periodic lower visibility and buildup of snow that could make for patchy slippery/dangerous conditions.