Winter weather advisories posted for Kankakee and Livingston counties as snow band moves south

The city’s biggest snowfall since February 2015 is winding down as a band of heavy snow pushes south of the area with winter storm warnings set to expire at 6pm. Snowfall across the area has generally been in the 6-10 inch range, but this afternoon a band of intense snowfall across the south suburbs pushed totals there in the 10-12 inch range.

As this band moves south into Kankakee and Livingston counties winter weather advisories, valid until 9pm, have been posted there for an additional 2-3 inches of snow.