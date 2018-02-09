× Winter Storm Warning end time moved up to noon CST Friday – snowfall totals still could reach a foot in some areas – more snow on the way Friday night into Saturday

The Winter Storm warning for heavy snow accumulating up to a foot, possibly more in spots over Chicago area counties along and north of Interstate-80 has been moved up to noon CST Friday. Moderate to heavy snow should continue to fall over the warned area into Friday morning, gradually diminishing from the west. Most of the snowfall should be east of our area by midday. With diminished snow/flurries and temperatures in the 20s Friday afternoon, melting will be minimal on untreated roads and streets, making driving still slow and difficult in many areas.

However additional accumulating snow will likely follow up with a wide band of snow expected to surge back over our area from the southwest Friday night into Saturday morning, adding perhaps several inches and causing another round of snow-covered roads and slow/dangerous travel conditions. After a possible break in snowfall Saturday afternoon/evening, yet a third accumulating snow could occur later Saturday night into Sunday. By afternoon Sunday snow should have ended from the west, perhaps leaving up to a foot and a half of snow cover in some parts of the Chicago area.