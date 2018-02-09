× WGN-TV TO AIR “CHICAGO AUTO SHOW 2018” SPECIAL

CHICAGO—February 9, 2018 – “Chicago Auto Show 2018” will be broadcast LIVE on Chicago’s Very Own WGN-TV and streamed on WGNTV.com Saturday, February 10 from 6-7pm CT, with encores Sunday, February 11 from 12-1 p.m. CT on CLTV and 11 p.m.-12 a.m. CT on WGN-TV. The broadcast will showcase the newest car models along with the latest auto technology. From the fastest coupes to the most eco-friendly hybrids, viewers will see a variety of new vehicles that meet a number of consumer needs.

WGN’s Sarah Jindra will co-host the telecast with MotorWeek’s John Davis. WGN’s Amy Rutledge and Marcus Leshock will report from the showroom floor. WGN has been producing and airing Chicago Auto Show TV specials nearly every year since 1951.

First staged in 1901, the Chicago Auto Show is the largest auto show in North America and has been held more times than any other auto exposition on the continent. This year marks the 110th edition of the Chicago Auto Show. Manufacturers will offer tours of the latest cars, distribute rebates to visitors and hold workshops to educate drivers on the fundamentals of owning a vehicle. The Chicago Auto Show is open to the public February 10 – 19, 2018.

WGN-TV is Chicago’s Very Own source for news, sports and entertainment. WGN News programs more local news than any other Chicago TV station and can be seen on WGN-TV, CLTV, WGNTV.com and the WGN-TV News and Live apps. WGN 9.2 is Chicago’s home of Tribune Broadcasting’s classic TV network Antenna TV and WGN 9.3 is Chicago’s This TV movie network affiliate. WGN 9.4 carries TBD, bringing everything people love about the world of internet video to your TV screen, from the world’s top online creators. WGN-TV is a Tribune Broadcasting station. For more information on Chicago’s Very Own WGN-TV, go to WGNTV.com