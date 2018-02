Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOMER GLEN, Ill. -- The southwest suburbs saw the most significant snowfall in the area Friday.

Mother Nature dumped a foot of snow on Home Glen.

And some say they measured more than 15 inches.

Palos Hills had 13 inches by 4 p.m. Joliet and Aurora had 10 inches.

Residents worked hard clearing driveways and sidewalks.

More snow is expected this weekend

