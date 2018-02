Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LOMBARD, Ill. – The western suburbs got its fair share of snow on Friday which meant a snow day for many local kids.

And at the Sunset Knoll Park, a snow day from school means a day on sledding on the hill.

There was plenty of shoveling to be done as well.

With 8-10 inches of snow falling in Lombard, trees limbs were bogged down and roads were slippery and covered with snow.

More snow is expected over the weekend.