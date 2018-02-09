Snow continues to fall in central and south portions of the Chicago Metro area-Latest snowfall totals
Here are the latest snowfall totals through 1pm
O’Hare 7.3 inches
Midway Airport 6.8 inches
Pell Lake WI 8.0 inches
Batavia 6.2 inches
Naperville 8.0 inches
Arlington Heights 7.0 inches
North Aurora 10.0 inches
Somonauk 8.0 inches
Carol Stream 6.5 inches
Joliet 7.0 inches
Crown Point 7.5 inches
Chicago Heights 8.4 inches
Evanston 6.0 inches
Hobart 6.5 inches
Orland Park 6.5 inches
Roscoe 6.0 inches
Bolingbrook 7.0 inches