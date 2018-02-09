Full List: School closings and delays in Chicago area

Snow continues to fall in central and south portions of the Chicago Metro area-Latest snowfall totals

Posted 1:27 PM, February 9, 2018, by , Updated at 01:33PM, February 9, 2018

Here are the latest snowfall totals through 1pm

O’Hare 7.3 inches

Midway Airport 6.8 inches

Pell Lake WI 8.0 inches

Batavia 6.2 inches

Naperville 8.0 inches

Arlington Heights 7.0 inches

North Aurora 10.0 inches

Somonauk 8.0 inches

Carol Stream 6.5 inches

Joliet 7.0 inches

Crown Point 7.5 inches

Chicago Heights 8.4 inches

Evanston 6.0 inches

Hobart 6.5 inches

Orland Park 6.5 inches

Roscoe 6.0 inches

Bolingbrook 7.0 inches

 

 

 

 