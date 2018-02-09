Full List: School closings and delays in Chicago area

Snow continues to fall across the central portions of the Chicago area where winter storm warnings remain in effect until 6pm

Posted 10:31 AM, February 9, 2018, by , Updated at 10:44AM, February 9, 2018

The latest area snowfall totals through 10 am

Berwyn 6.2 inches

Ottawa 2.5 inches

Momence 1.3 inches

Boulder Hill 4.7 inches

 

Arlington Heights 6.5 inches

Valparaiso 4.5 inches

Hawthorn Woods 5.8 inches

St. Charles 6.5 inches

Manhattan 4.5 inches

Schaumburg 5.9 inches

Wheaton 7.0 inches

Steward 6.0 inches

Lansing 5.7 inches

Deerfield 6.4 inches

Lake Zurich 6.0 inches

Chicago Heights 6.2 inches

McHenry 5.8 inches

 

 

 

 