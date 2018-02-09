Snow continues to fall across the central portions of the Chicago area where winter storm warnings remain in effect until 6pm
The latest area snowfall totals through 10 am
Berwyn 6.2 inches
Ottawa 2.5 inches
Momence 1.3 inches
Boulder Hill 4.7 inches
Arlington Heights 6.5 inches
Valparaiso 4.5 inches
Hawthorn Woods 5.8 inches
St. Charles 6.5 inches
Manhattan 4.5 inches
Schaumburg 5.9 inches
Wheaton 7.0 inches
Steward 6.0 inches
Lansing 5.7 inches
Deerfield 6.4 inches
Lake Zurich 6.0 inches
Chicago Heights 6.2 inches
McHenry 5.8 inches