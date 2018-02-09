Police seek suspect in sexual assault of 12-year-old

CHICAGO — Police are searching for a man who sexually assaulted a girl on Chicago’s West Side last year.

The attack happened last fall around 4 p.m. between September 24th and October 7th.

Police say a 12-year-old girl was walking out of a convenience store in East Garfield Park when a man pulled her into an alley in the 700 block of North Lawndale.

He sexually assaulted her for 20 minutes then ran away toward Ridgeway.

The suspect is described as a black male, 5’8-6’. He was wearing black pants, black gloves, Nike Jordans and a mask over his face.

Anyone with any information is asked to call (312) 492-3810