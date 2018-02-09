PHOTOS: Chicago area hit by winter storm

CHICAGO — A winter storm moving across the Great Lakes that’s forecast to drop about a foot (1/3 meter) of snow in some areas created treacherous driving conditions Friday, closed schools and forced the cancellation of hundreds of flights.

The National Weather Service issued winter-weather warnings and advisories across the upper Midwest. The snow that began falling late Thursday afternoon was expected to continue through Friday as the storm moves east.

The Winter Storm Warning has been extended until 6 p.m. today for much of the Chicago area.

