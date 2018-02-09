More snow totals just in- Palos Hills the new leader with 13.0 inches
The latest snow totals just into the WGN Chicago Weather Center
Palos Hills 13.0 inches
Frankfort 12.8 inches
Burnham 9.6 inches
Berwyn 9.0 inches
Joliet Shorewood area 10.0 inches
Harwood Heights 6.7 inches
Chicago- Sheridan and Montrose 6.9 inches
Orland Park 10.5 inches
Valparaiso 6.0 inches
Peotone 6.2 inches
Mokena 10.3 inches
Downers Grove 8.7 inches
Elburn 8.1 inches
Chicago Harlem and Devon 6.5 inches
Romeoville 8.5 inches
Ottawa 6.0 inches
Joliet Shorewood 9.5 inches
Alsip 10.1 inches
Addison 5.8 inches
St. Charles 7.4 inches
Lansing 9.2 inches