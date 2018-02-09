Full List: School closings and delays in Chicago area

More snow totals just in- Palos Hills the new leader with 13.0 inches

Posted 4:03 PM, February 9, 2018, by , Updated at 05:56PM, February 9, 2018

Photo by @BatorowiczPiotr via Twitter.

The latest snow totals just into the WGN Chicago Weather Center

Palos Hills 13.0 inches

Frankfort 12.8 inches

Burnham 9.6 inches

Berwyn 9.0 inches

Joliet Shorewood area 10.0 inches

Harwood Heights 6.7 inches

Chicago- Sheridan and Montrose 6.9 inches

Orland Park 10.5 inches

Valparaiso 6.0 inches

Peotone 6.2 inches

Mokena 10.3 inches

Downers Grove 8.7 inches

Elburn 8.1 inches

Chicago Harlem and Devon 6.5 inches

Romeoville 8.5 inches

Ottawa 6.0 inches

Joliet Shorewood 9.5 inches

Alsip 10.1 inches

Addison 5.8 inches

St. Charles 7.4 inches

Lansing 9.2 inches

 