Midday Fix: Travel expert Samantha Brown shares her top travel destinations for 2018 and discusses her new show

Samantha Brown

www.samantha-brown.com

Check out Samantha's new show on PBS - Places To Love

www.placestolove.com

Event:

2018 Chicago Travel & Adventure Show

Taking place Saturday, February 10 (10 a.m. – 5 p.m.) and Sunday, February 11 (11 a.m. - 4 p.m.)

At the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center (5555 N. River Rd., Rosemont)

Thousands of destinations will be represented for guests to explore, with free on-site experiences including a scuba diving pool, camel rides, master chef demonstrations and more. Some of the world’s top travel experts and celebrities including Samantha Brown, Pauline Frommer and Rick Steves will be present to answer questions on all things travel.

http://www.TravelShows.com/shows/chicago