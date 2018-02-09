Lunchbreak: Saffron risotto

Gideon Sweet
841 W. Randolph, Chicago
Recipe:
SAFFRON RISOTTO
Makes 4 servings
INGREDIENTS
- 28 ounces chicken stock
- 1 tablespoon extra virgin olive oil
- 1/2 onion, finely chopped
- 1 cup arborio rice
- 1 cup white wine
- Large pinch of saffron
- 1 tablespoon butter
- 1/4 cup grated Parmigiano-Reggiano
PREPARATION:
- Bring stock to a low simmer in a medium pot. Heat oil in a medium saucepan over medium heat for 1 minute.
- Cook onion until translucent, about 3 minutes. Add rice and a pinch of salt. Sauté until rice is translucent, 1 to 2 minutes.
- Add wine and saffron; bring to a simmer, stirring, until rice has absorbed most of wine.
- Add 2 ladles of stock to rice; simmer, stirring, until rice has absorbed most of stock.
- Continue adding stock, allowing rice to absorb it before adding the next ladleful.
- Cook until rice it is 95% cooked make sure the mixture has a very think soup consistency so the mixture is a bit loose.
- Stir in butter.
- Stir in grated cheese.
- Add any of your favorite garnishes at this time and serve.