Kim Jong Un’s sister shakes hands with South Korea’s president in historic meeting

Posted 5:47 AM, February 9, 2018, by , Updated at 05:52AM, February 9, 2018

The sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has shaken hands with South Korean President Moon Jae-in in a historic meeting during the opening ceremony of the Olympics.

After Moon and International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach were introduced Friday, they shook hands with world leaders around their box.

North Korea’s Kim Jong Uns sister Kim Yo Jong (C) shakes hand with South Korea’s President Moon Jae-in during the opening ceremony of the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympic Games at the Pyeongchang Stadium on February 9, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / Martin BUREAU (Photo credit should read MARTIN BUREAU/AFP/Getty Images)

In a historic moment for the Koreas, Moon spun and shook hands in public with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un’s younger sister, Kim Yo Jong.

Kim Yo Jong is the first member of her family to visit South Korea since the 1950-53 Korean War. She’s part of a high-level delegation attending the opening ceremony.

