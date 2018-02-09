Horses- of all sizes – help offer healing connection

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A dog may be man's best friend but for kids with disabilities, researchers say horses may be their most healing connection.

Sharon Mason opened Equine Dreams in 1996 and was inspired by her own son battling several disabilities.

"They said he would never walk," Sharon says.

Years of therapy made little difference until the day her son grabbed a set of horse reigns. Researchers found that riding a horse mimics the same gait and hip motion humans use when they walk. Kids who struggle to walk on their own or depend on a walker, tend to lift their legs and take longer strides after riding a horse.

"The kids are so focused on the horse, they forget this is therapy," says Windy Kopecky of Equine Dreams. "All of our participants really bond with the horses as well. Horses are really a mirror image of how we're feeling. They can pick up on those feelings inside."

Every week, hundreds of clients come to Equine Dreams to ride without any cost. It is run entirely by volunteers and supported by charitable donations. Their latest grant allowed Equine Dreams to acquire a top of the line horse simulator that provides specific biofeedback on each rider. It is one of only a handful in the country.

For more information on Equine Dreams out of Newark, Illinois check out www.equinedreams.org