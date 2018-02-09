Heavy snow Friday topped off by 14-inches at Homer Glen

The biggest winter storm since the 2015 Super Bowl weekend storm hit the Chicago area Friday. We didn’t reach the 19.3-inches recorded January 31-February 2 in 2015, but 6 to 10-inches covered much of our area. Greatest amounts fell just south of the metro area between the Interstate-88 and Interstate-80 corridors – Homer Glen topping the list with 14.0 inches, followed closely by Palos Hills with 13.0, Frankfort 12.8, and Lemont 12-inches. The official observing site at O’Hare measured 7.8-inches.

The second in a back-to-back series of three accumulating snows to hit here was expected to end from the west Saturday morning, leaving an inch or two new blanket of snow. Then Saturday night into Sunday could see the third and last of the series deposit another 2 to 4-inches area-wide.