Heavy snow blasting the south suburbs- 12 inches reported at Lemont

While the snow has ended across northern portions of the Chicago area, a band of intense snowfall has set up across the south portions of the metro area, where the visibility has dropped to one-half mile or less, with near whiteout conditions in some locations.

Snowfall is now up to 12 .0 inches at Lemont, 9 .0 inches at Palos Heights and 8 inches at Joliet, with heavy snow also being reported at Tinley Park and Orland Park.

The winter storm warning will remain in effect for the central and south portions of the Chicago Metro area through 6pm this evening.