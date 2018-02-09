CTA releases video of man setting fire inside Red Line train

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- The CTA has released new video that shows what happened when a man set a fire inside a Red Line train last month.

The incident happened at the Argyle Station.

The surveillance video shows police officers trying to detain David Ferguson. As they fell to the ground a can of paint thinner spills and caught fire.

Ferguson suffered third-degree burns and is charged with aggravated arson and aggravated battery to a police officer.

The train's operator was treated for smoke inhalation.

A passenger on the train was also sprayed with paint thinner.